The Brief A River LINE light rail train hit a man near Roebling Station at about 4:45 p.m. today. He was taken to a hospital with a head injury, according to NJ Transit; no one else was injured. Rail service is suspended between Florence and Bordentown while New Jersey Transit Police investigate.



A River LINE light rail train struck a man near Hornberger Avenue by Roebling Station at around 4:45 p.m. today, according to NJ Transit. The man was taken to the hospital with a head injury, and service is now suspended on part of the line as police investigate.

What we know:

NJ Transit said that at roughly 4:45 p.m., a River LINE train hit an adult man trespassing near Hornberger Avenue close to Roebling Station.

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital. NJ Transit also reported that no injuries were reported to the 40 passengers or the train operator.

Service between Florence and Bordentown stations is currently suspended. NJ Transit Police are handling the investigation.

Riders should expect travel delays or consider alternate transportation until service resumes.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear why the man was on the tracks near Roebling Station or his current medical condition.