The Brief A storm is moving up the East Coast this weekend, threatening early Thanksgiving travel. In the Philadelphia region, rain is expected to intensify throughout Sunday into the overnight hours. The rain is expected to clear out by Monday morning, but could be back by Thanksgiving.



A coastal storm is moving up the East Coast through the Philadelphia region starting Saturday night, threatening early Thanksgiving travel with heavy rain, wind and potential flooding.

Pre-Thanksgiving storm moves up East Coast

Timeline:

This weekend's storm is moving up the coast after drenching Florida over the last several days. After moving through the Carolinas, it's expected to move off the coast before heading north to our region.

Clouds are expected to move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday evening, and "pop-up sprinkles" will scatter the region early Sunday, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

More showers will move in as the day goes on, Anderson said, until the rain really starts to pick up early Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. — especially in south Jersey and Delaware.

The rain will continue through Sunday night before heading further northeast into New England.

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Expected rainfall totals

By the numbers:

FOX Weather is predicting about 1 to 2 inches of rain throughout the region on Sunday into Monday, but here in Philadelphia, we won't be seeing the worst of it. The heaviest rain is expected on Long Island and into New England, where they could expect 3–5 inches of rain, according to forecasters.

The storm will also bring heavy winds, with gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph forecasted near the coast, according to FOX Weather.

More rain coming on Thanksgiving

What's next:

The rain will filter out after Sunday, and the sun will return early next week, before more rain on Thanksgiving.