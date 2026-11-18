The Brief Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old from Maple Shade, died Wednesday after months in a coma following a baseball injury. The community and supporters nationwide had rallied around the Taylor family through vigils, fundraisers and public displays of hope. The Maple Shade Youth Baseball team and Xavier's family are encouraging anyone in need of support or counseling to reach out.



Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old boy from Maple Shade, died Wednesday after spending months in a coma resulting from a baseball injury in May 2026, according to his family's official Facebook page and Maple Shade Youth Baseball. Local and national supporters, inspired by Xavier's faith and positive impact, had rallied with hope for his recovery.

What we know:

Xavier Taylor was struck in the neck by a baseball during warm-ups, which led to cardiac arrest and his being placed in a coma.

Vigils and fundraising events were held over the past six months, with a community effort involving blue lights, bats on porches and support from baseball teams wearing his number.

Maple Shade Youth Baseball said, "Over these past six months, we have watched something truly incredible happen. A community, and people from all over the country, came together for one boy and his family. We have seen blue lights shine, bats displayed, shirts worn, fundraisers organized, donations poured in, and countless prayers lifted." The organization also wrote, "Xavier was one of our own, and this loss will forever leave a hole in our baseball community."

A prayer vigil was held at Kenny Karcher Jr Memorial Field during the months Xavier remained in a coma.

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"Xavier loves baseball, he loves our community and he loves Jesus and he would be so happy to see everyone supporting him," said Gregory Taylor, Xavier's father.

Support extended beyond the local area, as churches and prayer groups nationwide participated.

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Sarah Diphillipo, a vigil coordinator, said, "We are here because we are believing God for a miracle for Xavier, but we are also believing for a move of God throughout our entire community and nation."

Local perspective:

Millions participated in spreading hope as detailed on the family's Facebook account, with homes lit by blue lights and numerous prayers offered, according to shared social media posts. Community-wide actions included fundraisers, donations and shows of support from people who both knew Xavier and those who had never met him.

What you can do:

Maple Shade Youth Baseball is encouraging those struggling with grief, including young players and families, to reach out for counseling services.

The group said, "If you or your child would benefit from counseling services, please reach out to Kurt Tessein at presmsball@gmail.com. We want to make sure no one feels they have to navigate this alone."