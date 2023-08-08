Church engulfed by flames of raging 3-alarm fire in Cumberland County

A terrifying red hue filled the night sky as a massive fire took over a church in Cumberland County on Monday.

Fire crews battled the blaze as it broke out at the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church in Vineland around 10 p.m.

Heavy flames and smoke billowed from the church's roof and windows as a third alarm was called.

The 3-alarm fire has since been placed under control.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause has yet to be determined.