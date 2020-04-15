City announces sites with supplies for pregnant women and families with children

Philadelphia officials announced help with pregnant women and families with children during the COVID-19 crisis.

"That's my granddaughter. She got two little babies and she not working no more right now because of this COVID," said Tammy. She brought her granddaughter Brianna out to a food and supply site that is also helping pregnant women and families with children.

"She do get WIC but we're looking for pampers and some places you can't even find them. They don’t have this size or this size," said Tammy. They stood in a line with hundreds of people all in need of a little help.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

"At first I ain't see it moving. I wasn't going to stand in this long line but free is free,” said Brianna.

Inside Feast of Justice at 2nd and Tyson in the Northeast boxes of supplies and shelves stocked.

"We give dairy, produce, meat, bread. and boxes of dry goods. We also have access to diapers for those in need, wipes, and formula," said Vicki Wheeler-Justice. She’s the coordinator.

Advertisement

"I got a call last night about 10 o’clock. Some people have my cellphone and she had gotten a call from WIC and she just had her baby and WIC said you will get food for you but you will not get formula for the baby until we open back up. So she was here today to get formula because she has a week old baby," said Justice.

One man stood in line for baby supplies for his 5-month-old son. He also has an 8-year old daughter. They were home with mom.

"She want pampers. She want wipers and the milk," said a woman in line who helped translate for the man.

"Like a month he not working so he said he don’t got money to spend for the kids so they help you a lot here."

The city announced in its daily televised press conference today that there is help for families with young children. There are several locations around the city. Some you can register ahead or walk-in.

For more information, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP