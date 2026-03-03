Montgomery County man accused of soliciting 15-year-old girl for sex

The Brief Dennis Reilly, 76, is accused of asking a 15-year-old girl for explicit pictures and trying to arrange a meeting for sex. Reilly is facing charges of trafficking, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, and more.



A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after investigators say he asked a teen girl for explicit images and tried to meet the girl for sex.

What we know:

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl and her younger sister were walking their dog when they were approached by 76-year-old Dennis Reilly who allegedly offered them $100 each for pictures of their feet.

The teenage victim receive text messages allegedly from Reilly asking for "more photographs of her feet," according to police. The incident was reported to Hatboro police, who took over the teen's phone and began communicating with Reilly posing as the girl.

Reilly is accused of asking for sex in exchange for $300 and arranged to pick her up at the Wawa on South York Road. When Reilly arrived at the Wawa, he was met by police who questioned him and seized his cellphone.

Reilly was arrested the next day on charges of trafficking, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, and more. A Montgomery County judge set Reilly's bail at $99,000.

What's next:

Reilly is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 12.