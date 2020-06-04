Cleanup continues after powerful storms impact region

Cleanup continues a day after powerful storms impacted the area.

“Things were being thrown around and all. It was just terrible. Indescribable. Scary.”

Betsy Diamond lives at the Valley Forge Crossing Mobile Home Park. Several of her neighbor’s homes here have been destroyed by large trees.

Luckily for her, the tree overhanging her house went in the other direction but took out her deck in the process.

Neighbors are being told that getting power here may not happen until at least Saturday night. When asked about how the next few days would look like for her, she wasn’t happy.“Bleak, in darkness. Just like everything else, you have to deal with it,” said Diamond.

The afternoon storms also affected other parts of the area as well. In Rancocas Woods, New Jersey, two people were left hospitalized after trees fell and several homes were condemned.

In Tredyffrin Township, they call it divine intervention as high winds cause a 400-year-old oak tree to split in three, missing Donna Zimmi’s spare bedroom by inches while she was inside finishing an online yoga class.

“In any different direction than what it did, it would have fallen right there, and I would have been there,” said Zimmi.

Many of the local roads are still closed and cell services are spotty. Utility companies say that it will take days to clear the mess and restore power to these areas but the neighbors are thankful they aren’t hurt.

