Powerful storms create chaos across the region

The Brief The Delaware Valley was slammed by severe weather late Tuesday afternoon as multiple tornado warnings were issued while dangerous winds ripped out trees and drenching rains created flash flood conditions. The storms came in fast and furious, darkening the once bright skies as torrential rain poured down. In the aftermath, thousands of homes and businesses were left without power.



A fast-moving summer storm swept through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning strikes, and strong winds that caused significant disruption during rush hour. The Schuylkill Expressway was quickly affected, with flooding rains and downed trees and power lines.

What we know:

The storm hit various locations, including Bensalem, Norristown, Douglasville in Berks County, and the Jersey Shore. Residents in Norristown were seen clearing fallen trees from their streets, while driving conditions became hazardous due to the intense rainfall. The storm also impacted the Wildwood boardwalk, which was battered by lightning and heavy rain.

What they're saying:

Stephanie Bell from Bensalem described the sudden change in weather, saying, "One second it’s sunny and the next minute it’s dark and wind is crazy. The lights are out. All the electric is out in the streets."

Josh Strimel from Somerton shared his experience driving through the storm, "When it was downpouring, like it was it’s hard to see. I just take it slow all the time. Some people put on the hazards, but I just take it slow."

Kenley Silaire from Bensalem recounted the storm's intensity, "I’m not going to lie. At one point it was just sunny and the next point it just started pouring down rain. It was just like riding through a river. Kinda scary - cars hydroplaning, things like that."

By the numbers:

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 PECO customers across the region were left without power. The storm moved quickly, and within hours, conditions began to clear, providing some relief for the affected areas.

What's next:

While the storm has passed, residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for potential future weather events forecasted for Wednesday. Power restoration efforts are underway, and cleanup operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.