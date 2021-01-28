Cleveland zoo welcomes first birth of endangered tigers in 20 years

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has officially welcomed two new adorable residents.

A pair of endangered Amur tiger cubs, born between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, the zoo said.

The cubs are somewhat of a Christmas miracle because they are the first Amur tigers born at the zoo in 20 years.

Amur tigers are an endangered species, with an estimated population of only 400-500 remaining in the far eastern side of Russia and northeastern China, the zoo said.

The baby tigers have been bottle-fed five times a day and have gained weight while reaching crucial development milestones.

The zoo has been relieved to announce the cubs, one male and one female, have opened their eyes and began learning to walk.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the cubs, their mom, Zoya, and dad, Hector, are doing well, although they noted in the video that Zoya had "poor maternal behaviors."

Because of their mother’s behaviors, a team of animal experts took over maternal duties.

"The cubs are growing stronger by the day," the zoo says in a video featuring the lovable cubs.

Storyful contributed to this story.