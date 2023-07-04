Oldest African penguin at Adventure Aquarium in Camden dies at 35

article

A local aquarium’s oldest African penguin, Cliff, recently passed away, according to a statement released by Adventure Aquarium on Monday afternoon.

Cliff, the 35-year-old penguin, reportedly arrived at Camden Adventure Aquarium in 1998 as a member of its first colony of African penguins, and was among the oldest African penguins in the country as of July 2023.

Caretakers say that although Cliff experienced arthritis and impaired vision, he remained active during daily morning swims and feeding times and was popular with aquarium visitors.

"We are honored to have cared for Cliff as a cherished resident of Adventure Aquarium, and this loss weighs heavy on all our hearts," Adventure Aquarium said after Cliff’s passing.

The aquarium is currently compiling memories and photographs of Cliff submitted by visitors on their Facebook page.