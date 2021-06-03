Cloudy Friday with scattered showers ahead of heat

The storm system is starting to taper off but there's still a chance for scattered showers and storms Friday ahead of the heat.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s with muggy conditions.

A Flash Flood warning remains in effect for Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington until 11 p.m. Thursday.

A few more showers will move through overnight with the threat of a thunderstorm.

Another round of scattered showers will impact parts of the area during the Friday morning commute with another round is possible in the afternoon. The rain moves out by the evening hours.

Temperatures soar Saturday into early next week marking the region's first heat wave of the season.

___

FRIDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 78

SATURDAY: Dry, warmer. High: 88, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Heating up! High: 93, Low: 67

___

