Coast Guard: 7 rescued after lighting strikes boat 100 miles off Clearwater

Seven people taking part in a fishing tournament had to be rescued Saturday after their boat was struck by lightning off the coast of Clearwater.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, lightning struck the 39-foot boat 100 miles offshore.

Five women and two men were taken from the vessel by an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and flown to the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater.

The Coast Guard says it received an EPIRB alert and contacted the owner's wife who said her husband and others were part of a fishing tournament.

"Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters," said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. "Fortunately, the boaters, in this case, were well-prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

No one suffered any reported injuries during the event.

The vessel owner is working to revoker the disabled boat.