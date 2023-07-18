Coast Guard rescues man from water after boat catches fire in Delaware Bay

article

A boater was rescued from the water after the Coast Guard said he jumped from his vessel when it caught fire Tuesday in the Delaware Bay.

The 42-foot fishing boat nicknamed ‘Done Deal’ became engulfed in flames around 11 a.m. while floating near Delaware Bay's main shipping channel, authorities said.

As emergency crews were responding, the Coast Guard said a witness reported that the boat was fully engulfed in flames and its sole occupant was near the ship's bow.

A 29-foot response boat dispatched from Station Fortesque, New Jersey responded to the boat's location and helped rescue the boater from the water.

Fire boats from Downe Township Fire and Rescue and Little Creek Fire Company extinguished the fire. The boater was unharmed aside from possible smoke inhalation, officials said.

"The efficient and fast communications from everyone involved, especially from the good Samaritan, were critical in saving this man’s life today," Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Higgins said.

The boat's owner will have a commercial salvage company dispose of the scorched ship.