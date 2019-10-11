Coastal flooding overcomes New Jersey ocean communities

High tides and strong winds are causing flooding in some parts of the New Jersey shore.

The remnants of a storm in the Atlantic kicked up the surf the past few days, with high winds pushing water out of the back bays and into low lying coastal neighborhoods and communities.

No major problems were reported Friday morning. But Sea Bright's fire department conducted numerous rescues of people who had become stranded in floodwaters overnight in the particularly flood-prone community, which is wedged between the ocean and the Shrewsbury River.

Ocean City and Ventnor opened schools two hours late to let floodwaters subside before parents and school buses tried to navigate the roadways. And Wildwood closed a bridge into the city during the morning high tide.

Parts of Long Beach Boulevard, the main road through Long Beach Island, also were impassible Friday morning due to flooding.

Another round of flooding is expected with the evening high tide starting around 7 p.m. Friday.