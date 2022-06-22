Coatesville police seek missing endangered mother and 10-year-old daughter

article

Coatesville police are seeking information regarding the location of two endangered missing people.

Shalika Shelton, 30, and her 10-year-old daughter Cartier Jackson were thought to be somewhere in Philadelphia.

Jackson's legal guardian is her godmother, according to officials. The godmother and the child's grandmother told Coatesville police Shelton took Jackson, possibly to Philadelphia. Police were also informed Shelton has possible untreated mental health concerns.

Shelton and Jackson were last seen June 19, about 3 p.m., on the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway, in Coatesville.

Shelton was wearing a tie-dye dress and Jackson was last seen wearing a white shirt, with a bird on it, jean shorts and white crocks.

Officials said Shelton is known to frequent Southwest Philly and Center City.

Police ask anyone with information of Shelton or Jackson’s whereabouts, or if anyone has seen either of the two, to please contact City of Coatesville Detective Carmen Mollichella at 610-384-2300, extension 3238.