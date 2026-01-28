Protesters in Philly demand return of slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park site

The Brief Protesters gathered at the President’s House site on Independence Mall after the removal of a slavery exhibit. Gov. Josh Shapiro has formally backed Philadelphia’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over the exhibit’s removal. A federal court hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Friday.



Protesters rallied at the President’s House site on Independence Mall after the Trump administration ordered the removal of a slavery exhibit, sparking a legal and public fight over how history is told at one of Philadelphia’s most significant landmarks.

What we know:

Protesters gathered at the corner of 6th and Market Streets, where the President’s House exhibit once stood, to demand the return of historical placards that told the stories of those who lived and worked at George Washington’s home, including nine people who were enslaved.

The National Park Service and the Department of the Interior said the removal was carried out to follow President Trump’s executive order.

Protesters left signs at the now-empty site, expressing frustration and vowing to continue their efforts.

Desiree L.A. Whitfield, an activist and political consultant strategist, said, "I was angry, I was mad, I was frustrated, I was irritated." Whitfield added, "I want the President of the United States and all of his cronies to know that just because you had the nerve to come down to Sixth and Market here in Philadelphia to destroy, demolish, the president’s house does not mean that you can erase our history…."

Several activists described the removal as disrespectful and a desecration.

Carmela Detoma, an activist and teacher, said, "It’s disrespectful, it’s desecration and to look at that wall now, I want people to pass by to know what this administration has done to our place and what they’re doing across the country…."

Protesters began with a silent walk through Old City before gathering at the site, where chants of "stand up, fight back" filled the air.

Legal fight escalates with city and state support

Gov. Josh Shapiro has formally backed Philadelphia’s lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s removal of the exhibit, signaling a high-profile legal battle over the preservation of Black history at a national landmark.

Attorney and activist Michael Coard said his organization, Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, plans to join the lawsuit.

"We raise hell in the streets and raise issues in the courts. If we don’t win with one, we’ll win with the other…," said Coard.

Coard also commented on the president’s actions, saying, "He knows about slavery, In fact, he knows enough about it to be embarrassed about it. That’s why he’s doing what he’s doing so again I don’t waste my time trying to reason with unreasonable people…."

A federal court hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Friday morning at the courthouse.

Protesters say their goal is not only to restore the site but also to enhance it and replicate it across the country.

Protesters left behind signs and messages at the empty site, determined to keep the conversation about history and justice alive.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the legal process will take or what the immediate next steps will be for the President’s House site.

Details about any potential compromise or future plans for the exhibit have not been announced.