How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware so far
PHILADELPHIA - Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Delaware Valley region, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Pennsylvania snow totals
Berks County
- Spring Twp 3.3 in
- Reading Regional Airport 3.0 in
Bucks County
- Fricks 1.5 in
Chester County
- East Nantmeal Twp 2.3 in
Lehigh County
- Lehigh Valley International 2.0 in
- North Whitehall Twp 1.6 in
- Breinigsville 1.0 in
Montgomery County
- Willow Grove 0.8 in
Northampton County
- Tatamy 1.8 in
Philadelphia County
- Rittenhouse Square 1.7 in
- Philadelphia International 1.6 in
New Jersey snow totals
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International 2.2 in
- Mays Landing 2.0 in
- Somers Point 1.7 in
Burlington County
- Mount Holly WFO 1.5 in
Camden County
- Bellmawr 0.6 in
Hunterdon County
- Flemington 1.5 in
Mercer County
- Trenton Mercer Airport 1.7 in
Middlesex County
- North Brunswick Twp 1.4 in
Monmouth County
- Howell 1.0 in
Ocean County
- Ocean Gate 1.7 in
- Barnegat Twp 1.5 in
- Sussex County
- Sparta 2.0 in
- Wantage Twp 1.0 in
- Montague 1.0 in
- Wantage Twp 0.5 in
Delaware snow totals
New Castle County
- New Castle County Airport 2.9 in
- Newark 2.4 in
Sussex County
- Milton 2.0 in
- Seaford 1.5 in
- Georgetown 1.5 in
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: People on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia during snowfall in Philadelphia, United States on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)
