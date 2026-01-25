Expand / Collapse search
How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware so far

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:32am EST
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.
    • The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.
    • The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.

PHILADELPHIA - Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Delaware Valley region, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

JUMP TO: PHILADELPHIA l NEW JERSEY l DELAWARE

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Pennsylvania snow totals

Berks County

  • Spring Twp 3.3 in
  • Reading Regional Airport 3.0 in

Bucks County

  • Fricks 1.5 in

Chester County

  • East Nantmeal Twp 2.3 in

Lehigh County

  • Lehigh Valley International 2.0 in
  • North Whitehall Twp 1.6 in
  • Breinigsville 1.0 in

Montgomery County

  • Willow Grove 0.8 in

Northampton County

  • Tatamy 1.8 in

Philadelphia County

  • Rittenhouse Square 1.7 in
  • Philadelphia International 1.6 in

New Jersey snow totals

Atlantic County

  • Atlantic City International 2.2 in
  • Mays Landing 2.0 in
  • Somers Point 1.7 in

Burlington County

  • Mount Holly WFO 1.5 in

Camden County

  • Bellmawr 0.6 in

Hunterdon County

  • Flemington 1.5 in

Mercer County

  • Trenton Mercer Airport 1.7 in

Middlesex County

  • North Brunswick Twp 1.4 in

Monmouth County

  • Howell 1.0 in

Ocean County

  • Ocean Gate 1.7 in
  • Barnegat Twp 1.5 in
  • Sussex County
  • Sparta 2.0 in
  • Wantage Twp 1.0 in
  • Montague 1.0 in
  • Wantage Twp 0.5 in

Delaware snow totals

New Castle County

  • New Castle County Airport 2.9 in
  • Newark 2.4 in

Sussex County

  • Milton 2.0 in
  • Seaford 1.5 in
  • Georgetown 1.5 in

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: People on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia during snowfall in Philadelphia, United States on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)

