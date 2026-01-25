How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals for Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware so far

The Brief Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning. The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.



Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Delaware Valley region, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Berks County

Spring Twp 3.3 in

Reading Regional Airport 3.0 in

Bucks County

Fricks 1.5 in

Chester County

East Nantmeal Twp 2.3 in

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley International 2.0 in

North Whitehall Twp 1.6 in

Breinigsville 1.0 in

Montgomery County

Willow Grove 0.8 in

Northampton County

Tatamy 1.8 in

Philadelphia County

Rittenhouse Square 1.7 in

Philadelphia International 1.6 in

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International 2.2 in

Mays Landing 2.0 in

Somers Point 1.7 in

Burlington County

Mount Holly WFO 1.5 in

Camden County

Bellmawr 0.6 in

Hunterdon County

Flemington 1.5 in

Mercer County

Trenton Mercer Airport 1.7 in

Middlesex County

North Brunswick Twp 1.4 in

Monmouth County

Howell 1.0 in

Ocean County

Ocean Gate 1.7 in

Barnegat Twp 1.5 in

Sussex County

Sparta 2.0 in

Wantage Twp 1.0 in

Montague 1.0 in

Wantage Twp 0.5 in

New Castle County

New Castle County Airport 2.9 in

Newark 2.4 in

Sussex County

Milton 2.0 in

Seaford 1.5 in

Georgetown 1.5 in

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: People on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia during snowfall in Philadelphia, United States on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)

