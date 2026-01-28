Code Blue in effect as Philadelphia sees surge at shelters, warming sites

The Brief Philadelphia is experiencing dangerously cold temperatures, with warming stations and shelters filling up across the city. Ten libraries are operating as warming stations with extended hours to help people stay safe. The city’s Code Blue alert remains in effect at least through Sunday or Monday, according to officials.



Low temperatures in Philadelphia have dropped into the single digits, and city officials say warming stations and shelters are seeing increased demand as people try to stay safe from the extreme cold.

Warming stations open at libraries across Philadelphia

What we know:

Ten libraries throughout Philadelphia are serving as warming stations, offering extended hours from as early as 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., according to Kelly Richards, president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Richards said, "Not only keep them warm, but also provide them with the ability to have access to the internet, access to resources, access to our social workers."

He added, "I am so proud of our staff who are coming in early and staying late because of their concern, their hard work for our neighbors and some of the people who are unhoused to make sure they’re comfortable during this really cold time."

Room 108 at Parkway Central Library is being used as a city warming station, and people are encouraged to help anyone they know who may be struggling in the cold.

"If you know anybody who’s out there in the cold by all means get them to a warming station. If you know anybody who’s disenfranchised in this moment please get them any kind of resource they need to get them out of the cold because it is bitter cold out there right now it’s extremely unsafe," said Tyehimba Keys of West Philadelphia.

The city’s Health and Human Services' spokesperson said Code Blue will remain in effect through at least Sunday or Monday, meaning the cold weather is expected to continue.

People working outside bundle up to stay safe

What they're saying:

Eric R. of Brewerytown, who delivers food for Uber Eats, said, "I just got this [mountain] bike recently so having the big meaty tires. My other one would not be able to get me around right now."

He described his winter gear, saying, "Under Armour, cold gear leggings, then long johns, and then the joggers like you can’t just wear joggers because the wind will go right through everything."

Eric said tips have been generous during the cold stretch. "I don’t know maybe he felt guilty or he just was like impressed. I was braving the cold and he gave me an extra 20. I was just like so thrilled," said Eric. He added, "Even if it was like 0° I’d probably be OK so I’m going to make sure I can still get around for people because I know people are going to be hungry every day."

Many people are bundling up in their warmest layers as the temperature continues to drop, and city officials are urging residents to look out for one another.

What you can do:

The extreme cold puts vulnerable residents at risk, especially those without stable housing or those who work outside.

City resources like warming stations and Code Blue alerts are critical for safety during this stretch of freezing weather.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Homeless Outreach number for Philadelphia is 215-232-1984.

For more information on Code Blue and warming resources, visit phila.gov/getwarm.