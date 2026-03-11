Two dozen cats, kittens saved from 'extreme hoarding conditions' in Bucks County

The Brief Over two dozen cats and kittens were saved from ‘extreme hoarding conditions’ in Bristol. Several cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections and ulcerated wounds. Animal cruelty charges are pending against the owner of the cats.



Over two dozen cats and kittens were rescued from ‘extreme hoarding conditions' at a home in Bucks County, SPCA officials reported.

Animal cruelty charges are pending against the owner of the felines, who voluntarily surrendered the animals to welfare workers.

What we know:

Members of the Bucks County SPCA responded to a home in Bristol and rescued 25 cats living in "extreme hoarding conditions."

The owner of the animals voluntarily surrendered the cats to SPCA workers, who brought them to Lahaka Shelter for treatment.

"Many of the cats are suffering from severe upper respiratory infections and ulcerated wounds resulting from fur soaked in urine and feces," Bucks County SPCA Executive Director Linda Reider said. "Our priority is to help every animal heal and recover."

Once healthy, the cats will be spayed or neutered and put up for adoption, officials said.

What they're saying:

SPCA workers say they're "thankful the call for help came sooner rather than later so that we could intervene before the situation worsened."

"Animal hoarding is a complex problem and is not uncommon in Bucks County," the SPCA wrote in a press release. They encourage anyone with an "unmanageable number of animals" to connect with the SPCA for help.