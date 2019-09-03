Collingswood Library starts fine amnesty to help food pantry

If you have an overdue library book, you can earn yourself a little bit of amnesty in one Camden County town and help a local food pantry.

“I think I’m going to bring a can of food in tomorrow and go that route instead of paying a $3 fine," John Steinmacher told FOX 29.

Steinmacher has his Wednesday morning routine set after learning of the “Food for Fines” outreach program at the Collingswood Library where food donations will help the less fortunate and gives you a clean slate for overdue books.

“It’s typical I think of Collingswood because it’s a very community-oriented borough and it doesn’t surprise me at all and I’m pleased that they are doing it," Steinmacher explained.

The plan will benefit St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

“What we decided is that for every donated food item, the overdue on one library item would be forgiven, so whether you owed 20 cents or $5 if you bring in that can of soup it’s going to cover all those fees related to that one item," Library Director Carissa Schaneley said.

She also says the donations will help many who are in need.

“A lot of people don’t know that food pantries see a lot of use over the summer because students who normally get subsidized meals during the school year, then their guardians need to make use of the pantry during the summer. By fall, those food pantries are a little bit empty," Schaneley explained.

“Food for Fines” runs from Sept. 4 through next Tuesday.