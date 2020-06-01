Expand / Collapse search

Commissioner: 716 arrests, 25 officers injured in continued violence around Philadelphia

Death of George Floyd
Authorities provide latest arrest numbers in Philadelphia amid continued unrest

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides an update on the number of arrests city-wide in the aftermath of continues riots and protests.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed ongoing unrest, protests, and riots in the city on Wednesday. 

After a weekend of nearly nonstop violence, the National Guard arrived late Sunday to help contain the continued disorder and destruction. Troopers and armed vehicles guarded City Hall early Monday morning with presence noted near other city landmarks.

During Monday afternoon's press conference about the ongoing events, Commissioner Outlaw detailed a summary of arrests for various offenses and the current number of officers injured. 

A map visually demonstrated where arrests or incidents occurred by district and neighborhood. 

The locations on the map include: 

  • Kensington and Indiana Avenues Acts of vandalism followed by a 3-alarm fire caused by arson
  • 52nd and Market StreetsMultiple police vehicles set on fire by bricks, molotov cocktails At least 5 police officers injured
  • 3600 Germantown Avenue Multiple business looted and vandalized 

Altogether, police and fire authorities reported:

  • Total fire incidents; 692
  • Total Code Violation Notices: 490
  • Commercial burglaries/looting: 201
  • Assault on Police: 12
  • Declared arson: 14 
  • Thefts: 4
  • Firearm violations: 3
  • Acts of graffiti: 4
  • Rioting: 1
  • Propulsion of missile: 1
  • Vandalism: 1

In total 716 arrests were made since the violence began on Saturday. "That number will continue to grow as processing arrested persons continues," Commissioner Outlaw explained.

INJURIES TO OFFICERS

  • Total: 25 injured officers
  • Hospitalized: 1

Officers sustained injuries ranging from chemical burns, head injuries and broken bones, according to Commissioner Outlaw.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed additional information will be provided later Monday.

