Amid weekend unrest, 7 killed in shootings across Philadelphia

article

As the city dealt with protests, riots, and looting throughout the day Sunday, gun violence that has plagued the city continued, killing seven people.

Between 11 a.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday morning, Philadelphia police say 16 people were shot, with seven having died from their injuries.

INCIDENT #1

At 11:42 a.m. Sunday, police say three shooting victims arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private car. The victims, two 25-year-old men, and a 23-year-old woman had all be shot in the chest. The woman and one of the men later succumbed to their injuries.

Police later discovered the scene of the shooting on the 3900 block of Fairmount Avenue. No arrests have been made.

INCIDENT #2

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call for a “person with a gun” near 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia. There, police found 30-year-old Chris Odom suffering from four gunshot wounds to the shoulder and arms.

Advertisement

Odom was transported to Temple University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators have described the suspect as a black male in his 20s wearing a blue mask and blue denim jacket.

INCIDENT #3

Four people were also shot in Kensington at 5 p.m. Sunday, including a 12-year-old boy.

It happened on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street.

Police say the 12-year-old heard gunshots and later realized he was shot in the arm. A 21-year old woman suffered a graze wound and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A 52-year-old man was also shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The suspect has been described by police as a Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt.

INCIDENT #4

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of North 49th Street where they found 22-year-old Dequan Collins lying face down on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators have described the suspect or suspects as black males operating a dark Nissan Maxima or Acura wearing hats and masks.

INCIDENT #5

At 10:22 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. 19-year-old Maurice Sorzano was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the front passenger seat of a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police located a second shooting victim at Mercy-Fitzgerald Hospital. The second victim, a 22-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

INCIDENT #6

In East Germantown, officers responded to a deadly shooting on the 6300 block of Musgrave Avenue just after midnight Monday morning. A 34-year-old man was shot four times, and later died at Einstein Medical Center.

INCIDENT #7

Two teens were also shot during an incident in West Philadelphia. The victims were walking on the 100 block of North Hobart Street when police say they were both struck by gunfire.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old male, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim was able to take an Uber to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be treated for his wounds.

INCIDENT #8

Two more men were shot as they stood outside a shopping plaza on the 2700 block of North American Street. A 19-year-old male was shot once in the upper right torso, and a 31-year old man was shot once in the leg. Both were listed in stable condition after being taken to the hospital by a family member.

No arrests have been made in any of the above incidents.

MORE FROM FOX 29:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP