Wolf, Kenney urge Philadelphia protestors to remain peaceful
Governor Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Saturday urged protestors who had taken to the streets in response to the police custody death of George Floyd to remain peaceful as they demonstrate.
Video shows milk poured over face of child pepper-sprayed in Seattle protest
A video showed people pouring milk over a child's face after reportedly getting pepper-sprayed during a protest on Saturday.
Live updates: Leaders say state is 'position of strength' to contain riots on Saturday
With more than 4,100 National Guard soldiers and airmen descending onto the Twin Cities, state officials say they are in a better position to contain riots on Saturday.
Commissioner: 13 officers injured, 14 arrested during riots in Philadelphia
Thirteen Philadelphia police officers were injured during Saturday afternoon's protests in Center City, according to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Protesters gather in major US cities on Saturday over death of George Floyd
Here is a brief snapshot of how some protests looked across the U.S. on Saturday, May 30.
Officers, civilians hurt after a day of protests, riots, looting in Philadelphia
National unrest in the police custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd continued in Philadelphia on Saturday, as crowds gathered to demonstrate in various parts of the city.
Officials blame differing groups of 'outsiders' for violence
As protests over the death of George Floyd grow in cities across the U.S., government officials have been warning of the “outsiders” -- groups of organized rioters they say are flooding into major cities not to call for justice but to cause destruction.
Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near Oakland protest
The Oakland shooting occurred after a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. Someone opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service, killing one and critically wounding the other.
14 arrests made in ongoing George Floyd riots in Philadelphia
Police say at least fourteen people have been arrested Saturday after riots in response to the police custody death of George Floyd turned chaotic.
Curfew issued for all of Los Angeles as Mayor Garcetti urges protesters to stop the violence
After four days of widespread protests in Los Angeles due to the death of George Floyd, Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a curfew in order to curb the violence.
Minnesota National Guard moves into Twin Cities as state works to crack down on riots
The National Guard has begun moving into the Twin Cities on Saturday as the state readies for another night of expected unrest.
Target shuts down stores across country in response to vandalism amid George Floyd protests
Several Target store locations across the country have elected to close amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, according to a Saturday news release.
Trump condemns protesters, calls death of George Floyd a ‘tragedy’
The president delivered his remarks on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Fla., just after a historic NASA space launch.
US faith leaders wrestle twin traumas in protests, virus
American religious leaders across faiths are grappling with the heavy burden of helping to heal two active traumas: rising civil unrest driven by the police killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.
Crowds gather outside White House as unrest spreads to Atlanta, DC, NYC after George Floyd death
Crowds gathered outside of the White House as protests erupt across the country over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, bringing tensions to a boiling point and forcing one of the Twin Cities to issue a curfew while demonstrators clashed with police across the U.S.
Protestors briefly shutdown I-95 in Wilmington in response to death of George Floyd
Crowds of people protesting the police custody death of Minneapolis man George Floyd briefly shut down part of I-95 in Wilmington, Del. Saturday afternoon.
Protests rock United States over George Floyd’s death
In major cities across the country, people took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.
Plane with 'My Neck Hurts' banner flies over Dallas during George Floyd protest
As peaceful protestors were marching through Downtown Dallas Saturday afternoon, a small plane flew overhead with the message: "My Neck Hurts."
Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody, charged
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
