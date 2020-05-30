Officials blame differing groups of 'outsiders' for violence

As protests over the death of George Floyd grow in cities across the U.S., government officials have been warning of the “outsiders” -- groups of organized rioters they say are flooding into major cities not to call for justice but to cause destruction.

Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near Oakland protest

The Oakland shooting occurred after a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. Someone opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service, killing one and critically wounding the other.