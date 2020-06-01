SEPTA suspends transit services in Center City until further notice

SEPTA officials have announced the suspension of subway, bus and trolley services in Center City on Monday.

The suspension, which is effective at 12 p.m., was implemented due to expected demonstrations.

"These restrictions are being put into place in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, and will remain in place until further notice," officials wrote in an official release.

As such, bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river. Trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m.

After that, all Center City stops will be skipped:

Market-Frankford Line: On the west end of the line, service will operate between 69th Street and 30th Street. On the east end, service will run between Spring Garden and Frankford Transportation Center.

Broad Street Line: On the north end of the line, trains will operate between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Girard Station. On the south portion of the line, service will operate between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG Stations.

Please note that there are several stations on both lines that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers are urged to check the website or call SEPTA Customer Service (215)-580-7800 for information on travel options.