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The Brief The Commodore Barry Bridge is closed to all vehicle traffic in both directions and is expected to remain shut down through Saturday, Nov. 28. High winds from a coastal storm early Thanksgiving morning caused extensive damage to work platforms above the travel lanes on both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the bridge. No injuries were reported, and drivers are urged to use alternate Delaware River crossings while crews coordinate repairs.



The Commodore Barry Bridge is closed to all vehicle traffic in both directions and is expected to remain shut down through Saturday, Nov. 28, after high winds extensively damaged work platforms above the roadway, according to the Delaware River Port Authority.

The span carries U.S. Route 322 across the Delaware River, connecting Chester, Pennsylvania, in Delaware County with Bridgeport (Logan Township), New Jersey, in Gloucester County.

What they're saying:

Early Thanksgiving morning, strong winds from a coastal storm caused extensive damage to work platforms suspended above the travel lanes on both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the bridge, making the roadway unsafe for drivers and prompting a full closure.

The platforms provide crew access for painting and repairs tied to the bridge's $220 million rehabilitation project. The Delaware River Port Authority said the contractor had taken precautions earlier in the week ahead of the forecast storm.

DRPA Engineering, Bridge Operations and Police Command personnel responded to the bridge shortly after it closed to coordinate next steps with the contractor. No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Officials expect the closure to last through Saturday, Nov. 28, though an exact reopening time has not yet been determined.

Drivers traveling between Pennsylvania and South Jersey are urged to use alternate Delaware River crossings—including the Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76) to the north or the Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295) to the south.

Motorists can follow the Delaware River Port Authority on social media or sign up for travel text alerts at DRPA.org/alerts for reopening updates.