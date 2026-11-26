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The Brief New Hope is kicking off its 2026 holiday season with four free public events, starting Sunday, Nov. 29 with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Logan Inn. The Chamber's Holiday Parade steps off Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. along South Main Street, followed later that evening by the first of two community menorah lightings. Festivities include live music from Blood, Sweat & Tears lead singer Sam Ryan, Santa arriving by fire truck, Star Wars costumed characters, hot drinks and latkes.



One of Bucks County's most popular holiday destinations is kicking off its 2026 festive season with four free, open-to-the-public community events across two weekends.

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and Visit New Hope announced the lineup, which begins this Sunday, Nov. 29, with the borough's longtime Christmas tree lighting tradition and continues into December with a holiday parade and two Hanukkah menorah lightings.

"We’re bringing the holidays to life throughout New Hope this year," Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce President Michael Sklar said in a statement. "Between our four free community events, decorated storefronts, holiday cocktails at the restaurants and bars, and so many great places to find gifts, the whole town is going to feel like a little Christmas village."

New Hope announces 2026 Christmas tree lighting, parade, menorah events (Photo: Kory Adversa/Adversa PR)

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Here is the full schedule of free holiday events announced by the Chamber:

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting (Sunday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.): Held outdoors, rain or shine, at the historic Logan Inn at the corner of Ferry and South Main streets. The evening features snow machines, carols, hot holiday drinks, candy canes, a 10-foot nutcracker on stilts and a live set from New Hope native Sam Ryan—lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears—and his band. The mayor of New Hope will open the event before Santa Claus arrives on a fire truck around 6 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Fisherman's Mark Toy Drive at the Logan Inn.

New Hope Holiday Parade (Sunday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.): The non-ticketed parade steps off from the New Hope-Solebury High School parking lot, heads south on Bridge Street and travels the full length of South Main Street to New Street—a roughly three-quarter-mile route that takes under an hour. The lineup includes the New Hope Eagle Fire Company's 1951 antique Mack engine (weather permitting), state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, the Tri-County Band, Boy Scouts Troop 34, New Hope Celebrates, local rescue and community groups, Star Wars costumed characters from Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion, business floats and Santa Claus on the final fire truck. Organizers recommend arriving by 2:30 p.m. for curb spots, and road closures will be posted that morning at visitnewhope.com.

Community Menorah Lighting with Kehilat HaNahar (Sunday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.): Held at the New Hope Visitors Center at 1 West Mechanic Street following the parade, this event marks the first night of Hanukkah. Hosted jointly with New Hope's longtime synagogue, the evening includes candle blessings, community remarks, fresh latkes, warm jelly donuts, chocolate gelt and drinks from the Sassy Giraffe mobile hot chocolate bar.

Community Menorah Lighting with Chabad Lubavitch of Bucks County (Thursday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.): Closing out the Chamber's holiday calendar at the New Hope Visitors Center, this celebration features live music, fresh latkes, warm jelly donuts, hot chocolate, chocolate gelt and a candle lighting led by a Chabad rabbi. Organizers said every family in attendance will also receive a menorah to take home.

New Hope announces 2026 Christmas tree lighting, parade, menorah events (Photo: Kory Adversa/Adversa PR)