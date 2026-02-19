Construction for Kingda Ka's replacement coaster underway at Six Flags

article

The Brief Six Flags has begun construction on a new roller coaster to replace Kingda Ka. Kingda Ka was demolished last year after being a staple in the park for 20 years. Few details about the new ride have been released, but Six Flags claims it will be "record-breaking."



It's been nearly a year since the legendary Kingda Ka was demolished at Six Flags Great Adventure to make room for a new roller coaster. That mystery ride is now officially under construction.

What we know:

The first track pieces for a new attraction, which is expected to open at some point next year, arrived at Six Flags on Wednesday.

Photos show purple tracks being lifted from trucks and placed in the parking lot.

Six Flags has yet to release specific details about the new roller coaster. However, a spokesperson did tell People that it will "definitely break records."

Related article

The backstory:

The new "record-breaking" coaster is taking the place of Kingda Ka, which was once touted as the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world for its 45-story, 128 mph drop.

Built in 2005, the 456-foot-tall coaster was reduced to rubble when it was imploded nearly 20 years later on February 28, 2025.

What's next:

The new ride will be located in a plot adjacent to Kingda Ka's previous place in the park.

Six Flags say construction will continue over the coming months, and full details will be shared at a later date.

"A major new chapter is beginning here at Six Flags Great Adventure… a project that will become one of the most impactful additions in our park’s history," Six Flags said in a release.