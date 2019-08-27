Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard

article

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles in the U.S. because a clear silicone spout can detach and become a choking hazard.

The recall, which was issued Tuesday, is for the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles. The voluntary recall was issued for 5.7 million bottles sold in the U.S., 157,000 in Canada and 28,000 in Mexico. All of the affected water bottles were sold between April 2018 and June 2019.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Contigo received 149 reports of the spout detaching and 18 of those involved the spout being found in a child’s mouth.

According to Contigo, bottles from the Cleanable line have black spout covers as well as a black spout base. The company’s name is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

The Cleanable Water Bottles come in three sizes – 13 oz., 14 oz. and 20 oz. They also come in multiple solid colors, graphic designs, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors. The water bottles were sold individually and in packs of two and three.

Contigo urges people to stop using the water bottles immediately and contact a company hotline to receive a free replacement.

If you have one of the bottles, you can call the Contigo consumer services team at (888) 262-0622 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. The recall number is 19-186.

Advertisement

Consumers can also go to gocontigo.com/recall to receive the replacement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.