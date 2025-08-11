Controversial cell-phone policy at Olney High School sparks debate

The Brief Olney High School in Philadelphia is set to implement a new cell-phone policy requiring students to lock up their phones in outdoor lockers. The policy, announced on social media, has stirred controversy among students who argue it poses a safety risk by limiting their ability to communicate with families in emergencies.



Olney High School is implementing a new policy requiring students to lock up their cell-phones in outdoor lockers.

What we know:

Starting the first week of school, students who bring phones to campus must secure them in outdoor lockers, with locks costing $1 initially and $5 thereafter.

School officials claim the policy aims to enhance student learning, citing statistics that show improved outcomes with cell phone restrictions.

What they're saying:

Students are pushing back, with Aisha Solis Martinez leading a petition that has garnered 600 signatures in just one week.

"I found out scrolling through pages to see when orientation was happening and they posted it saying they were gonna have lockers - no longer phones inside the building anymore," Aisha Solis Martinez expressed her concerns.

Chelsea Gil, another student, was skeptical of the policy's effectiveness.

"At first, when it came out, I didn’t think it was real because I feel like the yonder pouches were enough," said Gil.

Students have also raised concerns about the security of outdoor lockers.

"It’s gonna be chaos, especially since a lot of people here. There are a lot of people here and anybody can cut a lock and take student property," said Solis Martinez.

"Especially this area is not safe to have lockers outside mine you they’re only locks and it would be easy to pick," added Jade Nunez.

Dig deeper:

Olney High and other schools in the district have previously used Yondr pouches to restrict cell phone use, but these were not foolproof, as students found ways to bypass them.

The shift to lockers is partly due to the financial burden of Yondr pouches, according to school officials.

What's next:

Students plan to hold a peaceful protest on August 25 at 8:15 a.m. to draw attention to their concerns.

They hope to persuade school officials to reconsider the policy and return to using Yondr pouches.

Meanwhile, questions remain about how all 1,300 students will access the lockers before and after school.

Olney High officials have yet to respond to the petition or address these logistical challenges.