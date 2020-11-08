Coronavirus cases on the rise in New Jersey

Coronavirus cases in New Jersey are on an upward trajectory.

New Jersey reported 2,043 new positive cases Sunday, pushing the state's total to 254,595.

"We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Use common sense," Governor Phil Murphy tweeted.

Virtua Health operates five hospitals in South Jersey. Coronavirus cases have tripled in the past six weeks, but Dr. Blaber says the medical establishment now has more tools and knowledge to better treat patients.

"What we’re seeing is the number of hospitalizations go up and the number of patients experiencing ICU support and/or ventilation is not on a trajectory," Dr. Reginald Blaber, chief clinical officer at Virtua Health in South Jersey, said.

If there is any silver lining right now, Dr. Blaber says the disease has uniquely created collaboration rather than competition among different hospital groups, who are trying to save lives during this unprecedented pandemic.

"We’ve shared critical statistics we’ve never shared before why this disease is bigger than any of us and the only way we’re going get through it together, he added.

Citing a sustained surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Murphy told on Thursday reporters that the state is 'close' to new introducing pandemic restrictions.

Gov. Murphy says NJ is 'close' to introducing COVID-19 restrictions amid statewide spike

