Coroner: 1 dead after blasts destroy building, damages tractor-trailer
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - One person has died after several reported explosions that destroyed a building and a tractor-trailer in eastern Pennsylvania, a coroner said Tuesday.
Dozens of firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene in Lower Milford Township shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lehigh County coroner confirmed that his office was at the scene, and said later Tuesday that one person has died.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors reported a blast that shook their homes and seeing black smoke rising from the scene as well as the sound of fireworks going off.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP