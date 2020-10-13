Council Rock High School North going virtual this week after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

article

A Bucks County high school is switching to virtual learning for the rest of the week after a small number of students tested positive for coronavirus.

Council Rock School District officials say Council Rock High School North will close for in-person learning for the rest of the week.

District officials say the decision is consistent with the state's health and education guidelines after five students test positive for COVID-19.

The closure only impacts students at Council Rock High School North.

The remaining four days of the week, all classes will switch to a virtual format.

"This four-day in-person closure will allow for contact tracing to occur, and to see if we experience any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week. We thank you for your patience as we work through this difficult situation," said Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser in a letter sent home to parents and staff.

The school's offices will be open Tuesday.

