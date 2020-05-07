Councilwoman heard in recording going off on rant against Trenton mayor apologizes

A councilwoman heard in a recording in a heated exchange with the mayor of Trenton during a COVID-19 conference call has apologized.

Demonstrators rally in front of Trenton City Hall speaking and holding signs in support of controversial councilwoman Robin Vaughn.

"She had a little meltdown, but she apologized. They should let her move on. She speaks for the people and the community," demonstrator Carl Oliver said.

Vaughn, in her first-term representing the West Ward, is apologizing in the face of a chorus of calls for her resignation after a heated phone call Saturday with Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora and fellow council members.

"You’re a big fat motherf---ing drug addict pedophile that's what you are," Vaughn is heard saying in the recording.

In a post on her Facebook page Wednesday night, Vaughn writes in part:

“I apologize. That must be the first thing you hear from me. I am deeply and specifically sorry for the language that has offended so many.”

However, Trenton’s first-term Mayor is not ready to let the sharp exchange go.

"She has apologized for her behavior but she’s never said whether her accusations are true or false," he told FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

The searing call has drawn unwanted national attention to New Jersey’s capital city battling the spread of COVID-19 by testing in a church parking lot trying to stem the 1,800 cases and more the 70 deaths.

Trenton’s struggles include street violence, unemployment and what looks to be severely dysfunctional city leadership.

There was no answer at Vaughn’s home and an email for comment went unanswered.

