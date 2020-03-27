Couple recreates final dance scene from ‘Dirty Dancing’ while in COVID-19 isolation

article

Self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of time to show off their previously unused skills, like one couple in Ireland who decided to recreate the iconic final dance scene from the movie Dirty Dancing.

According to Storyful, Irish actor Frank Prendergast and his wife, Marci Cornett, decided to pay tribute to the beloved 1980s dancing film after they were challenged by family members.

Prendergast posted footage of the dance on Twitter with the caption, “Great-Grandkids: But how did you keep yourselves entertained in the great lockdown of 2020? Me: Erm... we.. eh... read a lot of books. Meanwhile...”

The video of the couple dancing plays back-to-back with the original clip of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey performing the unforgettable moves to the tune of “Time of my Life” by Bill Medley.

Prendergast told Storyful that he originally intended to share the video with only his family but ultimately decided to post it to the public to “give as many people as possible a laugh.”

