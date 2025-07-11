Illegal dumping plagues a North Philly street following the strike

The Brief More than a week ago, Philadelphia’s largest city workers’ union voted to go on strike leaving essential roles like sanitation and street maintenance vacant. Since then, the union has tentatively accepted a contract with the city, though union members still must vote on it. There is a chance the union could ultimately reject the contract and go back on strike. While employees did return to the job on Wednesday, the strike continues to have an impact on the city.



Residents of Wingohocking Street are grappling with a sudden surge in illegal dumping, which has transformed their neighborhood into a makeshift landfill. Despite not being near any of the city's 63 designated drop-off sites, the area has become a dumping ground for tires, demolition debris, and hazardous materials.

What we know:

The illegal dump site emerged rapidly after the District Council 33 strike ended, accumulating waste over just two days and nights.

Fernando, a nearby homeowner, expressed his disbelief at the situation, stating, "Unbelievable."

The dumped materials include items that typically require a fee for disposal, such as barrels of chemicals and used automotive oil, which have spilled onto the street.

What they're saying:

Fernando, highlighted the impact of the dumping on daily life, especially given the hot weather.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley asked, "Who was bringing all that, who did you see?"

"A lot of trucks. Coming at nighttime and dropped the trash there," he answered.

"Like trucks that were doing demolition work?" Keeley followed up.

Fernando said, "You see trucks in the area, you know, charging $30 per house and they put trash in the truck and take it and drop it here."

With no air conditioning, he is forced to keep his windows open, exacerbating the issue.

"Why do you think they were dumping here?"

"I have no idea," resident Mike Odom replied.

"But you had to put up with this?" Keeley asked.

"I don’t know," Odom said.

"So you and your neighbors had to put up with this?" Keeley asked again.

"Yes we do," Odom answered.

"How bad was it?" Keeley asked.

You smell it, don't you?" Odom replied.

Related article

City response:

Upon learning of the illegal dumping, the city dispatched cleanup crews on Friday night. The operation involved two bulldozers and five garbage trucks, which made multiple trips to clear the debris. This effort provided some relief to residents like Odom, who have been enduring the stench and inconvenience.

What's next:

Despite the cleanup efforts, there is concern among residents that illegal dumpers may return, especially since regular trash pickup will not resume until Monday. The neighborhood remains lined with toilets and trash, with the next scheduled trash day for this neighborhood is not until Wednesday. Resident Kat emphasized the need for community action, urging, "Please keep our city clean. Let's go out and keep our city clean."

The situation on Wingohocking Street underscores the challenges of maintaining cleanliness and order in the aftermath of disruptions like strikes, and the community remains vigilant as they await the return of regular trash services.