Justin Mohn found guilty in killing, beheading of father in their Bucks County home

A Pennsylvania man has been convicted after testifying in his own defense for the gruesome murder of his father last year, which ended with the 68-year-old man being beheaded and a disturbing video being uploaded to YouTube.

Justin D. Mohn, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following Friday's verdict.

A judge ruled on Thursday that Justin Mohn was guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his father, Michael F. Mohn, inside their family home in Levittown on January 30, 2024.

The 33-year-old faced a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of an instrument of crime and terrorism. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports Mohn was found guilty on a total of 13 of the 16 charges he faced.

Prosecutors said Mohn shot his father with a newly purchased pistol, before decapitating him with a kitchen knife and machete, then posting a 14-minute video to YouTube.

In the video, which stayed up for several hours before being removed, Mohn held his father’s head as he called for violent attacks against members of the federal government.

He was arrested later that day after scaling a fence at Fort Indiantown Gap, the state’s National Guard headquarters.

Authorities said Mohn had a USB device containing photos of federal buildings and apparent instructions for making explosives when he was arrested.

In addition to anti-government rhetoric writings published online for several years, Mohn ranted about the government, immigration and the border, fiscal policy, urban crime and the war in Ukraine in the YouTube video posted on the day of his father's murder.

Authorities say that Mohn had also surrendered his medical marijuana card in order to legally purchase the firearm used in the killing.

The ruling comes a day after Mohn took the stand for more than two hours of direct testimony and cross-examination, during which he claimed that the killing was his "Plan B."

Mohn said he shot his father in the bathroom after telling him he was going to arrest him.

"Unfortunately, he resisted," Mohn said. "I was hoping to perform a citizen’s arrest on my father for, ultimately, treason."

Asked why he beheaded his father, he said he wanted to send a message to federal government workers to meet his demands, which included their resignation as well as the cancellation of public debt, among other things. He said he didn't do it out of hatred for his father or to cause trauma to his family.

"I knew something such as a severed head would not only go viral but could lessen the violence," Mohn said.

Prosecutors described the homicide as "something straight out of a horror film." They said Justin Mohn killed his father — who had been an engineer with the geoenvironmental section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District — to intimidate federal workers, calling it a "cold, calculated, organized plan."