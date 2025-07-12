Portion of westbound I-76 closed for bridge deck repairs; what you need to know

article

The Brief Repairs to a bridge deck in University City has closed a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway. PennDOT made the announcement, saying the repairs would keep the portion closed until 5 a.m. Monday morning.



Bridge deck repairs on the Schuylkill Expressway have closed a portion of the westbound highway in University City, PennDOT announced. The repairs were expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

What we know:

PennDOT closed a portion of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway Friday night for bridge deck repairs, the agency announced.

The highway was to be closed from the 34th Street off-ramp to the University Avenue on-ramp from Friday night through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Officials said that the ramp from 34th Street to I-76 west would be closed and motorists would follow detours.

By the numbers:

Motorists are being directed to get off the Schuylkill at 34th Street, turn right onto Grays Ferry Avenue, then turn right onto Washington Avenue, turn left onto 22nd Street and make another left onto Walnut before turning right onto Schuylkill Avenue in order to get back on westbound Schuylkill.

These ramps are still open:

University Avenue ramp to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway).

South Street ramp to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway).

I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) ramp to South Street.

During the closure of the two Schuylkill Expressway bridges, the regional detour route will direct drivers to use I-95 north and I-676 West (Vine Street Expressway).

Dig deeper:

Closing this portion of the Schuylkill will allow for PennDOT to fix sections of the deteriorated concrete deck and then resurface the structure that sees westbound traffic over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street and the structure that takes westbound traffic over the Schuylkill River and the CSX railroad tracks.

The closures will allow PennDOT’s contractors to repair sections of deteriorated concrete deck and resurface the structure that carries westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street, and the adjacent structure that carries westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) over the Schuylkill River and CSX rail tracks.

PennDOT is asking anyone who can avoid the area to please find another route, to avoid any significant traffic backups.

What you can do:

PennDOT is using electronic message boards to alert drivers to the detours and closures. You can find more information by following PennDOT, either on their website, here, or on social media.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com, here. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

The highway should be back open Monday morning at 5 a.m.