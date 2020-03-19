COVID-19 pandemic impacts blood donations, local charities

As we know the worldwide economy is taking a hit because of the coronavirus, but it’s also trickling down to local charities who are starting to see the effects.



Abi Bullard would be home practicing social distancing, however, giving blood was important.



"I've always given blood every couple of months and we haven’t done it in a while, but now, I know there there is a shortage," she told FOX 29



A blood shortage is an understatement. The coronavirus forced has thousands of cancellations of donors in the last few weeks.



"You go in you get your temperature taken, you get sanitized, push through the system, and I came out a half hour later like you are supposed to," Ray Coacher explained.

READ MORE: Desperate need for blood donations amid coronavirus pandemic, Red Cross says



At Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr a blood drive in honor of a local teenager fighting cancer took on extra meaning.

Some say with so much going on they felt like they had to do something.



"Make the difference when it really counts. Not when it’s easy when it’s difficult," organizer Tyl Sadoff said. "We're saving lives and that is essential."

“We fall under the ballpark right right there with grocery stores and gas stations We’re considered essential so blood drives are out there in the communities," Guy J. Triano, regional CEO for the American Red Cross based said.



The pandemic is also affecting food donations. At the Media food bank, the need is up and donations are way down.



“Especially, when I see there is an extra need, I try to have people drop things off. I have a bin on my porch so they can drop things off," Melissa Lucchesi said.



On a normal Thursday night, there are about 30 families pick up meals. This week, it was closer to 50 meals.



If you wish to help, please visit the following links:

AMERICAN RED CROSS

https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/eastern-pennsylvania/about-us/locations/southeastern-pennsylvania.html

Advertisement

MANNA

https://www.mannapa.org/

PHILABUNDANCE

https://www.philabundance.org/

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA’S COVID 19 RESPONSE FUND

https://phlcovid19fund.org/covid-19/

PHILLY VIRTUAL TIP JAR

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SSSLqaUClyJP_zVpkR1jmIm4AK-FfoeBpOSAdn8UuRo/edit?fbclid=IwAR1D432WCHeRir6_0jO6moVcAFABt074f7b5cXJnCVG14xnXiuhRL1IrUGs#gid=74436791

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP