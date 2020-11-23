Study: COVID-19 rare in children, but more severe in kids of color

A study led by CHOP confirms that COVID-19 is rare in children, but more severe among children of color. The study found only 4% of those tested were infected and most were mild cases or asymptomatic.

As the second wave of COVID-19 surges, schools are being shut down everywhere you look. Most recently the City of Burlington made the switch to all-remote learning.

"What I’m seeing in my own practice is a dramatic increase in numbers and that’s what we’re seeing across the country," Dr. Mike Cirigliano said.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano says shutting down schools makes sense but for some people. It may be hard to grasp when learning of the latest study led by CHOP researchers finding that most pediatric patients are low risk when it comes to contracting COVID-19 with a higher risk found in minorities and those with certain pre-existing conditions.

The study looked at 135,000 children, who were tested nationally, 5,300 children tested positive. Less than 7% of the children were severely ill.

Dr. Mike stresses we don’t know the long-term health effects of COVID-19. He’s also concerned that other studies have proven children can carry and transmit the virus to the people around them.

"When there are more and more cases in the community more and more in adults you will see more and more cases with kids in school," Dr. Mike said.

