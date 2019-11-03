Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Kensington

article

Crews fought a two-alarm warehouse fire in Kensington Sunday.

Two-alarm fire in warehouse on East Allegheny Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly before noon on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue. Firefighters received a tip of a warehouse on fire. They determined the fire was initially one-alarm, but quickly struck a second alarm just after 12 p.m.

Two-alarm fire in warehouse on East Allegheny Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Two-alarm fire in warehouse on East Allegheny Avenue.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.