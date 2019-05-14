Crews search for missing toddler in eastern Kentucky

Search crews are trying to find a missing toddler in eastern Kentucky.

News outlets report 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was reported missing Sunday night by his family.

Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley says crews searched all night for the boy before taking a break Monday morning to regroup. He says search efforts will begin again in the late morning.

"There is no limit to the effort being made to find this sweet child."

Crews have been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort and plan to use dogs when efforts resume. Helicopters and search dogs are also being used to try and help find the toddler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

