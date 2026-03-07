Daylight saving time: Health experts warn of time change health risks

The Brief Clocks will move forward one hour for daylight saving time Sunday morning. Experts say the time change can impact sleep and health, including risks for heart attacks and car crashes. Delaware passed a law to make daylight saving time permanent, but it will not take effect until neighboring states do the same.



Clocks will spring forward for daylight saving time on Sunday, and while some people look forward to more daylight, health experts warn the time change can have real effects on sleep and well-being.

Community shares mixed feelings on daylight saving time

What we know:

Some people in Media say they dislike daylight saving time, while others do not mind the change or even look forward to it. "I hate daylight savings time. I wish it was abolished," said Joel Warburton. Others, like Jack Warburton, said, "I’m fine with it because I’m an early riser."

Several people said they are aware of losing an hour of sleep but appreciate the extra daylight. "I don’t mind losing an hour of sleep to have more daylight," said Diane DiMartino. "Yes, I’m very aware because we lose an hour and it sucks but it’s brighter and the sun is shining so yeah," said Jen Burkey.

"I just came back from work. I was in Barcelona a couple days ago, so I’m already suffering from jet lag and now I have to deal with that one more hour of adjustment," said Joel Warburton.

Health experts warn about sleep and safety risks

What they're saying:

Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine said the time change can disrupt sleep and increase health risks. "I don’t know why we keep doing it. It’s not good for your health," said Cirigliano. "It increases the risk of heart attack. It increases the number of motor vehicle accidents, and I guess the best way to describe this, it’s not nice to mess with Mother Nature," said Cirigliano.

Dr. Cirigliano advised people who need to drive on Sunday or Monday to drink an extra cup of coffee and prioritize sleep hygiene, including avoiding alcohol and screens before bed. He also recommended helping children adjust by putting them to bed earlier. "You might want them to go to bed a little earlier tomorrow night. Certainly, see if you can get that pattern going as quickly as possible," said Cirigliano.

"It makes me feel super excited because I know summertime is coming," said Khloe Carr. "I mean, if you think about it, the more day the better," said Samaria Roberts.

Delaware’s law and possible changes ahead

Dig deeper:

Delaware passed a law in 2019 to make daylight saving time permanent, but it will not take effect until Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland pass similar laws. Some residents suggested putting the issue to a public vote. "I wish they would put a referendum out and let’s have a bill and see what the people think," said Tony DiMartino.

People in Media spent Saturday night out with friends and family, sharing their thoughts on the time change as they prepared to spring forward.