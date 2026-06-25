Curaçao vs Ivory Coast preview: Knockout hopes on the line for both in Philadelphia

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The Brief Curaçao faces Ivory Coast on Thursday at Philadelphia Stadium in its final Group E match. Ivory Coast can advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw. Curaçao likely needs a win to keep its World Cup run alive as one of the best third-place teams.



Curaçao and Ivory Coast meet Thursday at Philadelphia Stadium in a Group E match with a spot in the knockout stage at stake.

About the match

Curaçao faces Ivory Coast on Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium.

The match will air on FS1.

It is the final Group E match for both teams.

Ivory Coast enters the match in position to advance with a win or draw, while Curaçao would most likely need a win to move on as one of the best third-place teams.

Why this match matters in Philadelphia

Philadelphia gets another high-stakes World Cup match as Group E comes down to its final day.

For Ivory Coast, the match is a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s World Cup history.

For Curaçao, it is a chance to keep a surprising tournament run alive after earning its first-ever World Cup point.

That gives Thursday’s match at Philadelphia Stadium a clear win-or-go-home feel, especially for a Curaçao team trying to extend its first World Cup appearance.

TOPSHOT - Curaçao fans celebrate World Cup 2026 qualification after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on November 18, 2025. The tiny Caribbean nation of Curacao became the smallest country ever to qualify for the Wo Expand

Ivory Coast’s path so far

Ivory Coast opened the World Cup with a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador.

The winning goal came in the 90th minute, giving Ivory Coast all three points in its first Group E match.

In its second match, Ivory Coast led Germany 1-0 before Germany scored twice late, including a stoppage-time winner in the 94th minute.

That loss kept Ivory Coast from clinching a knockout spot earlier, but the team still controls its path entering the final group match.

A supporter of the Ivory Coast national team is dressed in an elephant suit during the friendly football match Angola vs Ivory Coast on March 26, 2015, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abijan. Ivory Coast beat Angola 2-0. AFP PHOTO/ SIA KAMBO Expand

Curaçao’s historic point

Curaçao opened the tournament with a difficult 7-1 loss to Germany.

The team responded with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador, earning its first-ever World Cup point.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the standout in that match.

Room made 15 saves against Ecuador, setting a World Cup record for a regulation match and a World Cup record in a clean sheet.

That performance kept Curaçao alive heading into the final day of group play.

Curacao supporters' scarf (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Odds and prediction

Ivory Coast is heavily favored against Curaçao.

According to FOX Sports, Ivory Coast was listed at -650 on the moneyline, while Curaçao was +1600 and a draw was +700.

The over/under was set at 3.5 goals.

FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assist, pointing to his speed and skill on the left side.

Players to watch

For Ivory Coast, Yan Diomande is one of the key players to watch.

FOX Sports called Diomande one of the tournament’s standout young players, and his attacking threat could be important against a Curaçao team expected to defend for long stretches.

Ivory Coast also has several attacking options, including Ange-Yoan Bonny, Evann Guessand, Elye Wahi and Oumar Diakité.

For Curaçao, Room will likely be central again after his record-setting performance against Ecuador.

If Curaçao is going to pull off the upset, it may need another major goalkeeping performance and a rare attacking chance to turn into a goal.

What's next:

Ivory Coast can advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw.

Curaçao likely needs a win to stay alive and have a chance to advance as one of the best third-place teams.