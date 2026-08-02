Police ID suspect in Delaware County Walmart shooting, should be considered armed and dangerous

The Brief Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Delaware County Walmart earlier this week. Armani Waite is wanted for attempted murder, assault and weapons charges. An employee at a Glenolden Walmart was shot in the calf after gunfire erupted during an argument between customers, police said.



Police in Delaware County have identified the man they say shot a Walmart employee in Glenolden earlier this week, and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police ID Walmart shooting suspect

What we know:

Darby Township Police identified the suspect in Friday's shooting as Armani Waite.

Waite is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, according to police.

Darby Township PD said that Waite should be considered armed and dangerous.

Glenolden Walmart shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Friday, July 31, around 7:30 p.m., at the Walmart store in Glenolden.

Investigators said an argument broke out between two men in the store, near the self-checkout area, when one, who officers identified as Waite, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said Waite fired between five and 10 shots, one of which hit an employee in the calf. Wait ran off before the police got there, and the employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Featured article

What you can do:

Darby Township PD said that Waite should be considered armed and dangerous, and said that anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Officers asked anyone with information about Waite or his whereabouts to call 911.