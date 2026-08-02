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Weekend gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published August 2, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
Published August 2, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 42-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the 2900 block of West Clementine Street.
    • A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder early Sunday on the 3300 block of North Smedley Street.
    • A 22-year-old man faces reckless endangerment and simple assault charges after accidentally shooting a 20-year-old woman in the arm late Saturday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A 42-year-old man is dead, and two women are injured after a string of shootings, one of them being accidental, took place across Philadelphia overnight this weekend.

What we know:

The weekend's violence began late Saturday evening when a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm on the 200 block of West Spencer Street. She is currently in stable condition.

Investigators determined the shooting was accidental. A 22-year-old man, identified as the son of the victim's father's girlfriend, was handling a firearm when it discharged. The man, who possesses a valid permit to carry, surrendered the firearm to police. He is now facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Simple Assault.

Related

Philadelphia PD investigate string of shootings, stabbings across city, including SW killing
article

Philadelphia PD investigate string of shootings, stabbings across city, including SW killing

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of violent crimes that unfolded across the city in less than 24 hours, including multiple shootings and stabbings, one of which turned deadly.

A deadly shooting unfolded on the 2900 block of West Clementine Street early Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, left leg, right arm, and right hip. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Multiple stabbings, shootings across Philadelphia overnight Saturday
Multiple stabbings, shootings across Philadelphia overnight Saturday

Multiple stabbings, shootings across Philadelphia overnight Saturday

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of violent crimes that unfolded across the city in less than 24 hours, including multiple shootings and stabbings, one of which turned deadly.

Just hours prior, officers were called to the 3300 block of North Smedley Street for a reported shooting. A woman was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to her upper left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument with a person who was acting erratically on the street. The suspect, who reportedly lives on the block, grabbed a firearm from a silver sedan before firing a single shote and fleeing.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown for the deadly shooting, and no suspect has been taken into custody for either Sunday morning shooting. Investigations are underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

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