Weekend gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings

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The Brief A 42-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the 2900 block of West Clementine Street. A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder early Sunday on the 3300 block of North Smedley Street. A 22-year-old man faces reckless endangerment and simple assault charges after accidentally shooting a 20-year-old woman in the arm late Saturday night.



A 42-year-old man is dead, and two women are injured after a string of shootings, one of them being accidental, took place across Philadelphia overnight this weekend.

What we know:

The weekend's violence began late Saturday evening when a 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm on the 200 block of West Spencer Street. She is currently in stable condition.

Investigators determined the shooting was accidental. A 22-year-old man, identified as the son of the victim's father's girlfriend, was handling a firearm when it discharged. The man, who possesses a valid permit to carry, surrendered the firearm to police. He is now facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Simple Assault.

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A deadly shooting unfolded on the 2900 block of West Clementine Street early Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, left leg, right arm, and right hip. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Just hours prior, officers were called to the 3300 block of North Smedley Street for a reported shooting. A woman was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to her upper left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument with a person who was acting erratically on the street. The suspect, who reportedly lives on the block, grabbed a firearm from a silver sedan before firing a single shote and fleeing.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown for the deadly shooting, and no suspect has been taken into custody for either Sunday morning shooting. Investigations are underway.