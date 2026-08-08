Powerball jackpot hits $856M, Philadelphia players line up for chance at record prize

The Brief Powerball's jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $856 million, ranking among the game's top 10 largest prizes. Philadelphia residents lined up at local stores to buy tickets. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. The last jackpot was won on May 2.



Powerball fever has taken over Philadelphia as Saturday night's drawing offers an estimated $856 million jackpot. The cash value is estimated at $370.7 million, and the drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m.

Philadelphians try their luck for a record jackpot

The Powerball jackpot is the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history, and the last time someone matched all the numbers was May 2, according to those with Powerball. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was just over $2 billion, won in California in 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but that has not stopped hopeful players from buying tickets at places like the Sunoco on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Hector Diaz came prepared with his numbers already filled out. "I rather pick them myself. I figure sometimes the machine they just give you their numbers…" said Diaz. When asked if he plays all the time, Diaz said, "…Most of the time, but especially when the numbers are that high."

Carlos Colon shared his approach, saying, "If you don’t play you can’t win. I usually play like $10 on the regular numbers. I was like, ‘Let me go play five more tickets on the Powerball just in case.’ At least a million dollars, I’m good."

Players in Philadelphia are excited about the possibility of winning, with many already thinking about how they would use the money.

Jose Vega said, "All the little kids that need help, I hit that Powerball, that money goes to."

Brooke Holmes said, "I’m really from Hunting Park, I will help that neighborhood. I will help everybody, you know, senior citizens that need it. Kensington."

Diaz also said, "Actually, I would treat everybody that comes around better, you know, because I’m a giving person."

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be Monday night.