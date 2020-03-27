Customers leave words of encouragement for healthcare workers at West Reading pizza shop

Many businesses in our area have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic whether it’s making facemasks or hand sanitizer. One West Reading pizza shop is helping those fighting this pandemic on the front lines.

FOX Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

Antonio Lavigna has been making pizza for most of his life.

“We are in the business of nourishing people. We make people happy through food. That’s what we do.” Tony said.

He owns Tony’s Al Taglio Pizza shop in West Reading. The coronavirus temporality shut down a lot of businesses around him but he’s still open.

“When you stop moving that is when you rust.” Tony jokes.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

You see Tony’s shop is a few blocks away from Reading Hospital and the workers get take out here every day.

“At the time of crisis, that is when a lot of people have the time to shine. They have their best ideas, their best solutions," he said.

He posted on Facebook about the shop’s Angel Lunch Program, which is a program that provides a free meals to the hospital workers up the street.

“A sandwich a side a drink. If you don’t want a side, you can have a nice dessert. We make our own cannoli. Everything right her scratch made," Tony explained.

Customers leave words of encouragement with their order. Tony got the idea from a news story he saw a few years ago. Where a pizza shop in Philadelphia fed the homeless. Posting similar words on colorful Post-it notes.

“I am one of those people that believe that people still have a lot of heart. A lot of times there are things covering up but deep down inside we all have a heart. If you know how to get to it that is when good things happen," he said.

At the end of the day, Tony says it about making people happy. Spreading a little bit of cheer could brighten up someone’s day.

If you wish to place in order, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP