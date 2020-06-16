DA: Foster parent among three men charged with sexually abusing boys in Bucks County

article

Bucks County prosecutors have charged three men accused with sexually abusing young boys in different townships over the last several years.

District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub announced the arrest of John Michael Evans on Tuesday, and a day later revealed that David Charles Hoffman and Luis Charles Aiello were also being detained for alleged sexual abuse.

Investigators say Evans, 40, was arrested on counts of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and related counts stemming from abuse that occurred over three years.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Evans had extensive contact with other children in his professional and personal life and it is possible there may be additional victims in this case. Prior to his arrest, Evans worked as a bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township school districts. Investigators also believe Evans had involvement with youth sports.

Evans is accused of abusing the boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy said Evans began abusing him in April shortly after the boy, then 16, was placed in Evans’ care. Incidents of abuse occurred “too many times to count,” a criminal complaint says.

Investigators say in addition to abusing the boy himself, Evans possessed nude photographs of the boy and arranged sexual encounters with other men in which he included the boy. The complaint says he instructed the victim to indicate he was an adult if the men asked.

Evans also told the boy about his abuse of the previous victim, the criminal complaint says. He told the boy no one believed the first victim, nor would anyone believe him should he report the abuse, investigators said.



“These two young men have probably spared more victims from abuse at the hands of this serial child predator by bravely coming forward to police about how he victimized them,” Weintraub said. “I am sorry that they had to suffer this horrific abuse. We owe them a tremendous debt for their bravery.”

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Weintraub announced the arrests of David Charles Hoffman and Luis Charles Aiello. Both men are accused of sexually assaulting the same victim, among others.

Weintraub said Hoffman, 60, began abusing the victim at the age of five and continued through the age of 17. The misconduct is alleged to have happened at the victim's house in Falls Township from 1995-2007. Hoffman is currently in police custody at an area hospital after complaining of chest pains during his arraignment.

According to investigators, 57-year-old Luis Charles Aiello sexually abused the same victim as Hoffman from the years 2001-2007. While police do not believe that Hoffman and Aiello know each other, investigators found that both men were friends of the victim's family.

Aiello is also accused of abusing another boy from 2008-2010 in Pendell Township and Falls Township. Through wittness accounts, prosecutors believe that Aiello abused at least one other unidentified victim. He is being held on $900,000 bail.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or has information about others who have been victimized should contact Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer or Detective David Coyne at 215.348.6354 or Tullytown Police Sgt. Andrew Bunda at 215.945.0999 ext. 225.

