A man has been charged after human remains were found inside a Northeast Philadelphia storage facility on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the facility on the corner of Westmoreland Street and Frankford Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after they received a tip involving a 2003 missing person case.

Jade Gillette Babcock, 49, was subsequently charged with abuse of corpse and related offenses.

Prosecutors said Babcock confessed to the murder of Brenda L. Jacobs, who has been missing since 2003 but was not reported missing by her family until 2013.

The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office is expected to file homicide charges against Babcock based on evidence collected by the Pennsylvania State Police and his confession.

"May those who have been missing and mourning Brenda Jacobs for years know some peace in the very near future,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Babcock was ordered to be held without bail.