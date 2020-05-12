DA: Security guard charged in shooting of 3 teens on SEPTA bus

article

A University of Pennsylvania security guard has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded three teens and injured a woman on a SEPTA bus last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident occurred near Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street just after 1 a.m. on April 16.

According to prosecutors, Brandon Ferguson, 24, of Northeast Philadelphia has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police said the shooter, who had a permit to carry a gun, told investigators that he was sitting in the back of the bus when the teens attacked him and he pulled out his gun and fired in self-defense.

Prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 signature bond contingent on the defendant turning over to police two handguns and an AR-15 rifle as well as ammunition, the office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

